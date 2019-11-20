Ladies Night Out gives $49K donation to Christus Spohn

BEEVILLE – Ladies Night Out members raised $49,882 that will be used by Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville in their labor and delivery rooms here.
“I want to thank the Ladies Night Out organization for your tireless dedication to supporting your community hospital,” said Genifer Rucker, Beeville hospital president. “We are very grateful for this donation which we will use to upgrade our recliners and our rocking chairs for our moms and babies. It is such a benefit for our moms to have comfortable chairs to nurse their babies and rock their babes to sleep.”
This year marks the 15th anniversary for the fundraiser, which features products from dozens of local boutiques, delicious Cajun-inspired foods and Mardi Gras-themed activities.
Since 2004, the event has helped to provide pediatric services in the Beeville emergency department, breast cancer screening equipment for Women Services, nursing excellence, pediatric infusion pumps and wheelchairs.
Dr. Jason Barnes, emergency room physician, offered his appreciation for the continued work of this group to help the hospital.
“It really feels like home,” he said of the hospital and the community. “It means a lot to me.
“It really feels like a family and a community much here more than in a big metropolitan city.
“You guys are making a difference. This money goes a long way.”