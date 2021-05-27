Ladies Night Out raises nearly $58,000 for new 3D mammography technology at hospital

The Beeville Ladies Night Out Committee continues its commitment to raising funds for Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. This year, committee members went virtual for the annual event, hosting a month-long online auction. The public also had the option to make direct donations. At the event’s conclusion, $57,987 was raised. The BLNO Committee presented a check to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville during a special recognition event on Tuesday, May 11.
This year’s donation is dedicated to the purchase of a mammography suite for the hospital, bringing 3D technology to the Beeville community. Bringing mammography back to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville will help improve the current women’s health and breast cancer care that is available to Bee County and surrounding areas.
“We cannot thank the BLNO Committee enough for their dedication to this annual event. Their creativity and hard work ensured that the fundraiser was a success, although the event could not be in person,” said Genifer Rucker, president, Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville. “Because of the generosity of these donors, we will soon have the vital technology needed for early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer available close to home.”
Since 2004, the Beeville Ladies Night Out premier fundraiser has helped to provide pediatric services in the Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville Emergency Department, breast cancer screening equipment for Women’s Services, pediatric infusion pumps, wheelchairs and much more.