Ladies Night Out raises nearly $58,000 for new 3D mammography technology at hospital

The Beeville Ladies Night Out Committee presented a check for $57,987 to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville on May 11. Members present were Jessica Morril, Anna Eeds, Luz Miranda, Brenda Delarosa, Debbie Gomez, Genifer Rucker, Roxane Casas, Gina Sugarek, Janna Townsend, and Lola Castro. CSHB staff included Heather Selim, Patricia Cano, Genifer Rucker, Osbert Blow and James Schlotter.