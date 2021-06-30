Land office releases economic action plan

Commissioner George P. Bush announced on June 15 that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) has released the Economic Development Strategy and Diversification Study Action Plan.
The 15-month study examined vital economic sectors including workforce, infrastructure, education and housing in the nine counties of Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Goliad, Jim Wells, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio and Victoria.
The action plan provides recommended opportunities to make the region’s economy more robust and able to withstand a variety of shocks and stresses, such as hurricanes and other disasters.
“When work on this project began in early 2020, no one could have imagined the unprecedented economic stressors that would impact our communities, including COVID-19 and the 2021 Winter Storm,” said Commissioner Bush.
“Through the study process, we were able to engage hundreds of residents, business leaders, local officials, regional agencies, educational institutions, non-profit organizations and others in the development of this study and resulting action plan.
The recommendations offered in the Economic Development Study Action Plan provide our communities with strategies to expand the region’s job base and build more sustainable, resilient economies.”
The study includes an executive summary which provides an overview of the findings, including the strategies, timeline, immediate actions, potential partners, funding sources and the estimated financial impact.
To support the executive summary, the full study provides additional detail on project background, stakeholder engagement, and a comprehensive resource for implementation for each of the goals, objectives, and strategies.
Stakeholder input and extensive review of economic data were compiled into 23 strategies to address opportunities and challenges across the nine-county area.
The recommendations found in the resilience toolbox identify successful programs implemented in other communities. Community leaders can identify the goals and strategies most relevant to their needs and put them into action.
For more information and to download the study and action plan at https://recovery.texas.gov/ecodivstudy.