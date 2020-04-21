Large percent of COVID-19 tests could be ‘junk’

BROWNSVILLE – While the CARES Act benefits for small businesses and the unemployed dominated the conversation during U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela’s telephone town hall meeting on April 15, one of the most important pieces of information from the meeting came from the health-care expert on Vela’s panel.
That nugget of information: It’s possible that a large percentage of the tests for COVID-19 currently available could be “junk.”
That piece of news came from Dr. Joseph B. McCormick, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Texas School for Public Health and the director of the Spanish Health Research Center in Brownsville.
He said that many of the tests currently on the market were developed “without the proper data” and that the National Academy of Sciences have “now said that half of these tests are junk.”
McCormick, who is known as one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases, pointed to the tests listed on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 rapid testing kits, which includes 35 different tests, as well as the known online antibody testing kits.
“Now we have to sort through what’s good and what’s not good, and that’s going to take some time,” McCormick said.
“There’s not any immediate good news on the horizon in terms of testing.”
The major hurdle in developing tests, McCormick said, is the lack of reagents, the chemicals that are used in the diagnostic testing.
“As one of my colleagues put it, the reagents that are required to make these tests are coming in a garden hose as opposed to a canal,” McCormick quipped. “This is one of the major things that’s holding up the ability to expand our testing.”
That lack of reagents is why McCormick offered a pessimistic view of expanded testing, which he said he doesn’t see “any time soon.”
Later in the call, Vela fielded a question regarding whether Gov. Greg Abbott has discussed the possibility of allowing some of the businesses he ordered shuttered to reopen.
The congressman said that issue had not come up on Abbott’s regular conference call with the state’s representatives and senators but that he expected it to come up soon.
But, Vela said, he wanted the state’s health care professionals and scientists to help make that decision in the name of public safety.
“I think we need to listen to our health professionals and our scientists on this issue,” Vela said, adding that he was the lone person in his office at the time while his staff worked from home, something he’d continue to do until he was told it was safe to return to normal.
“I’m going to do that until I hear from people like Dr. McCormick that the coast is clear.”
McCormick said the answer on when to lift the stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders is “complicated.”
“I would emphasize that it must be driven by science,” he said.
“Until we can get more testing ... it’s going to be complicated to be able to do this.”
“It’s clearly going to be very careful, in stages, with time to figure out how to minimize the risk in facing the fact that we just don’t have the testing.”
Affected vets
According to Dr. Eric D. Kendle, the chief medical officer for the Veterans Affairs Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System, the impact on the area’s veterans has been minimal.
He said the system of VA hospitals in his network have seen very few cases of COVID-19 to this point.
“The bottom line,” he said, “is that there are not a lot of veterans in the Valley Coastal Bend so far who have been significantly affected by the disease, but we stand ready to take care of them if they are.”
Kendle added that even though they haven’t seen many cases of COVID-19, the pandemic figures to leave a lasting impact on the organization by changing the way they see patients.
He said the VA has converted a “vast majority” of appointments to virtual encounters, something he suspects will continue even after the pandemic subsides.
“Probably it will leave a significant impact on the way we do business going forward,” he noted, “because I think a lot of people will see the convenience in getting more virtual care than not when this is all over.”
Agriculture
There was also a brief discussion about the impact of the pandemic on the agriculture industry during the town hall.
U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson (D-Minn.), the chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, touched on the subject after Vela, who serves on the committee with Peterson, asked him about the closure of several meat-packing and processing plants.
“As of right now, we have enough meat in the system, and we have enough meat in storage for the foreseeable future, but if we lose enough plants, it could get to be a problem,” Peterson said.
He said there likely won’t be any major retail shortages because of the closures, though, because the plants that have closed were geared more toward providing product to the service industry, not the retail industry.
“These plants that were selling for food service, their market disappeared, and they can’t really re-gear their operation very quickly to get into the retail market.
“We’re going to have some shortages, although they primarily are caused by hoarding and people going too far.”
