Latest oil and gas updates

Beeville Publishing Co. publishes oil and gas permits and completions for the following counties on a weekly basis: Atascosa, Bee, Goliad, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak, McMullen, Refugio and San Patricio.
For the days of Jan. 30-Feb. 3, a total of 16 permits were requested and/or approved and 73 well completions were reported for these counties. The listings were inadvertently left out of our Beeville and Goliad Advance-Guard publications this week and so are listed below:
Permits:
Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2020
Atascosa County
None.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
Marathon Oil EF LLC has been approved for permits to drill the Nos. 3H and 4H Best Bateman Unit lengths of 22,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy at the J Bradberry Survey, Abstract 24.
Marathon Oil EF LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 5H and 7H Best Bateman Unit lengths of 22,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.8 miles northwest of Kenedy at the J Bradberry Survey, Abstract 24.
EOG Resources, Inc. has requested permits to drill the Nos. 4-9 Arktika B, C and D a length of 11,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.5 miles northeast of Falls City at the Hrs L Menchaca Survey, Abstract 5.
Gulftex Energy, LLC has requested permits to drill the No. 3H and 4H TMK Unit a length of 11,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 5 miles south of Falls City at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.
Gulftex Energy, LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 102H TMK Unit a length of 11,000 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 5 miles south of Falls City at the D E Seguin Survey, Abstract 10.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 106H and 107H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the
Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC has requested a permit to drill the No. 13H Margaret Ann a length of 13,500 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 6.6 miles northwest of Karnes City at the Hrs A Hernandez Survey, Abstract 4.
Live Oak County
None.
McMullen County
Silverbow Resources Oper, LLC has requested permits to drill the Nos. 9H and 10H Discher EF A and B lengths of 13,000 feet in the
Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.4 miles northeast of Tilden at the M Byrne Survey, Abstract 2.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
None.
San Patricio County
Kebo Oil & Gas, Inc. has requested a permit to drill the No. 1 Santa Barbara to a depth of 5,500 feet in the Mission Sinton, West; Sinton, West (A Sand Seg A), (A Sand Seg B), (Shallow), (4400 Sand), (4900 Sand), (5300 Sand), (5500 Sand), (3200); and Wildcat fields, 1 mile northwest of Sinton at the J Pollan Survey, Abstract 23.
Completions:
Jan. 30-Feb. 3, 2020
Atascosa County
The No. C307 Bowman East, operated by Venado Operating Company LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,186 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 12 miles southeast of Charlotte. Daily production was 388 mcf of natural gas and 1,183 bbl of oil.
The No. 1H Pineapple Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,738 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 4.9 miles southwest of Christine. Daily production was 567 mcf of natural gas and 1,673 bbl of oil.
The No. 2H Pineapple Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,462 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 4.9 miles southwest of Christine. Daily production was 629 mcf of natural gas and 1,735 bbl of oil.
Bee County
None.
Goliad County
None.
Jim Wells County
None.
Karnes County
The No. 26H L.B. Hailey Unit, operated by Encana Oil & Gas(USA) Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,180 feet in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 3.4 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production was 4,270 mcf of natural gas and 969.2 bbl of oil.
The No. 1H Scheele Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,300 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2 miles northeast of Coy City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 15H Braune Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,351 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.4 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,942 mcf of natural gas and 1,523 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,756 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.8 miles southwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 16H Braune Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,164 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.4 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 2,023 mcf of natural gas and 1,574 bbl of oil.
The Nos. 3H and 503H Spahn-Mikkelson Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 17,866 and 17,013 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.2 and 2.3 miles respectively southwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 2H, 3H and 6H Carpenter-Thompson Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 15,621, 15,548 and 15,4180 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, between 2.1-2.2 miles northeast of Fashing. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 3H Best-Fenner Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,758 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 9.5 miles west of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 6H Carpenter-Kellner Unit, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 15,392 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 2.1 miles northeast of Fashing. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 17H Braune Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,367 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3.4 miles southwest of Gillett. Daily production was 1,007 mcf of natural gas and 988 bbl of oil.
The No. 5H Walter Unit, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 15,858 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.7 miles southeast of Gillett. Daily production was 808 mcf of natural gas and 1,297 bbl of oil.
The No. 103H Chevelle Unit, operated by Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 13,675 feet in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 5.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1 Muschalek Blair Unit A-E, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 20,786, 21,026, 20,890, 21,038 and 20,983 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.8 miles northeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1 Muschalek Blair Schmidt ULW A and Muschalek Schmidt Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 21,069 and 21,711 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 5.8 miles northeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1 Flying-Forister-Hickok USW A and B, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,767 and 20,065 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1-3 Hickok Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 18,088, 18,467 and 18,103 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 3 miles northwest of Karnes City. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1-3 Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW D-F, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 18,433, 18,126 and 17,813 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.7 miles southwest of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 702-704 and 706 Metz Ranch Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 18,046, 18,301, 18,487 and 18,646 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 1.2 miles northeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 6 Metz Ranch Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,776 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 1.1 miles northeast of Ecleto. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 203H Averly, operated by Blackbrush O & G, LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 14,088 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 4.5 miles southwest of Falls City. Daily production is unknown.
Live Oak County
The Nos. 3-6 Eskew West Unit, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 20,882, 20,613, 20,185 and 19,485 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 15.8 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 701 and 702 Eskew West Unit, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,436 and 19,281 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 15.8 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 701 and 702 Stolte Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,897 and 19,423 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Austin Chalk) field, 18.2 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 3 and 4 Stolte Unit A, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,937 and 19,262 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 18.2 miles southwest of Kenedy. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 12-14 Plomero Ranch, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,859, 20,150 and 21,051 feet respectively in the Sugarkane (Eagle Ford) field, 10.6 miles northwest of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 2-6 F. Malek Unit X, operated by Burlington Resources O & G CO LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 19,120, 19,312, 19,457, 19,620 and 19,902 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2) field, 13 miles northeast of Three Rivers. Daily production is unknown.
McMullen County
The No. 8H STS C, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,520 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 15.99 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 3,852 mcf of natural gas and 945 bbl of oil.
The No. 10H STS C, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,436 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 15.99 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 6,138 mcf of natural gas and 1,764 bbl of oil.
The No. 12H STS C, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 22,560 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 15.99 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 6,200 mcf of natural gas and 1,519 bbl of oil.
The No. 13H STS C, operated by BPX Operating Company, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 19,612 feet in the Hawkville (Eagleford Shale) field, 15.99 miles southwest of Tilden. Daily production was 3,816 mcf of natural gas and 974 bbl of oil.
The No. A1H Dilworth Ranch, operated by Rosewood Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 18,277 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 9.8 miles northeast of Tilden. Daily production was 1,305 mcf of natural gas and 292 bbl of oil.
The No. A2H Dilworth Ranch, operated by Rosewood Resources, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 16,516 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 9.8 miles northeast of Tilden. Daily production was 903 mcf of natural gas and 293 bbl of oil.
The Nos. 4H-7H Naylor Jones Unit 31, operated by EOG Resources, Inc., have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 4,341, 4,338, 4,344 and 4,323 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 1.8 miles southeast of Fowlerton. Daily production is unknown.
The No. 5H 74 Ranch Special Unit East, operated by Marathon Oil EF LLC, has been completed. The well was drilled a length of 17,967 feet in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 7.99 miles east of Campbellton. Daily production is unknown.
The Nos. 1 and 2 Morrill Unit H and 1 Morrill Unit I, operated by Burlington Resources O & G Co LP, have been completed. The wells were drilled lengths of 21,914, 21,805 and 21,082 feet respectively in the Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1) field, 15.2 miles northeast of Tilden. Daily production is unknown.
Nueces County
None.
Refugio County
The No. Q009 Tom O’Connor (5800 SD) Fld. Unit, operated by Hilcorp Energy Company, has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Tom O’Connor (5800) field, 9 miles northeast of Refugio. Daily production was 10 mcf of natural gas and 7 bbl of oil.
San Patricio County
The No. 6 J. M. Hunt, operated by Wallis Energy, Inc., has been completed. The well was drilled to an unknown depth in the Plymouth field, 6 miles north of Taft. Daily production is unknown.