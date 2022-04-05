The citizens of Bee County have two different Easter egg hunts to look forward to in April. The two hunts will be hosted by the Bee County Sheriff’s Office and the Beeville Police Association, respectively.
Sheriff’s Office
The first Easter egg hunt will take place on April 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Nopal Park. This hunt will involve 10,000 eggs and will feature three different age groups. Ages 0-3 will be at 5:30 p.m. Ages 4-7 will be at 6 p.m. and ages 8 and up will be at 6:30 p.m.
Hot dogs and drinks will be provided while supplies last. Attendees can also expect music and games at the event.
Police Association
The Beeville Police Association is teaming up with many different organizations in the area, including the Beeville Police Department, Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, Angel Care EMS, H-E-B and Walmart to host an Easter egg hunt on April 10 at Veterans Memorial Park.
The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. Egg hunters will be broken up into three groups. Ages 0-6 will start at 2 p.m. Ages 7-12 will start at 3 p.m. and ages 13 to adult will start at 4 p.m. The event will include free hot dogs while supplies last, face painting and other food vendors for attendees to enjoy.
Attendees will also be able to play “Dunk-A-Cop” as well as participate in a raffle and visit vendors.
The Beeville Police Association wishes to involve all parts of the community in their hunt. The Bee County Sheriff’s Department will also be participating in the Police Association’s hunt.
“We are looking at more of a community oriented event where we can get as many community members involved,” said Joshua Meakins, the president of the executive board for the Beeville Police Association.
