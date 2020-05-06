Lawmen recover stolen equipment

BEEVILLE – Officials with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office continue their investigation after three pieces of heavy equipment were found in the Blueberry Hill community just outside the city.
Sheriff’s Investigator Ronnie Jones said the search is on for the owners of a Kubota front-end loader and a Hustler zero-turn mower. Those two machines, along with a John Deere Mini excavator were found at a residence on Presa Street after a Beeville Police Department officer received information about a ping from the excavator’s GPS tracking signal. The excavator had been listed as stolen by the Houston Police Department.
No one has been charged in connection with the case and the investigation is ongoing, Jones said.
Anyone who thinks they might be the owner of the mower or the front-end loader, or who has information about the case, is urged to call the Bee County Sheriff’s Office at 361-362-3221.
Anonymous tips, for which cash rewards are given if the information leads to an arrest, can be submitted by calling Bee County Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206.