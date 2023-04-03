Broken windows, tall grass, decaying wood and rusting scrap – these are familiar sights in neighborhoods around Beeville as a large number of homes go neglected, sparking increased code enforcement by the city.
“There are several issues we are dealing with. One is the tall grass issue, especially during the growing season, which is right now. If we get the rain, they take off,” Assistant City Manager John Chen told the Bee-Picayune. “The property owner needs to start taking care of the tall grass. If they don’t, that’s when we put the yellow sign up.”
The yellow sign is effectively a citation ticket, and taking it down without the city’s clearance can have some serious consequences. These signs mark properties who have fallen short of city codes – not simply for being eyesores, but for being potential health hazards as well.
“Because if you don’t deal with that tall grass issue, they can grow wild,” Chen said. “So we have to address that, because the tall grass brings in rats, snakes and vermin issues. A slew of issues can come into play.”
The majority of properties in the city keep to code and mind their yards and general house condition. The problem largely stems from certain homes and vacant lots, many of which are not actually locally-owned, according to the city.
“We’re talking about primarily the out-of-towners, the owners of vacant lots,” Chen said. “There are homes and occupied homes that are still not cutting the grass, but predominantly it is out of town property owners.”
Because these property owners aren’t in the locality, there’s a sense of disinterest when it comes to the consequences of an overgrown lawn. Many vacant homes have become home to vagrants, who seek shelter within – and with a rash of structure fires impacting the area as well, this, too, can have consequences that extend beyond the property line. The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department said that most of the uptick of structure fires they’ve responded to this year have been in these dilapidated houses.
The city can enforce violations for out-of-state residents, mind. They’ve sent letters. But letters can be ignored – Chen said it’s about a 50-50 efficacy rate for these violation letters, and this forces the city to take action, at the owner’s expense.
if we mow their grass for them, it’s not going to be cheap. That’s what we’re gonna do. If you don’t cut your grass … it’s going to cost you a lot more,” Chen said. “The condition of your property is impacting your neighbors.”
Enforcement is a thorny business, and the task falls to the city’s health inspectors, who have experienced no small amount of hardship when it comes to getting violators to play ball. The city showed the newspaper one of the yellow signs they’ve gotten back, with a two word response scrawled in black spray paint that is unfit to print in a community newspaper.
This is one of the more mild responses.
Blades and Grass
Sonya Soto is a code enforcement officer and health inspector for the City of Beeville. It falls to her and her fellow health inspectors to carry out the task of inspecting suspect properties for violations of the health code.
“We’re going into a lot of properties that are dilapidated,” Soto said.
The situation has called for the health inspectors to start wearing body cameras, and possibly even involving the police when necessary, because many of these properties are dens of inequity, where illegal activity is being done.
“We don’t know what they’re on, they sit there and yell at us, they don’t want us on (the property) because we’re stepping on what they’re doing,” Soto said. “We’re disturbing their peace … that’s what we’re dealing with. They come out and yell at us, sharpen machete knives…”
It creates an interesting tangle, because sentiment from the owners of these properties invokes the spirit of liberty at the core of the American society: it’s my lawn, and I can do what I want with it.
“The whole point is that we don’t want one whole bad apple to spoil the whole neighborhood,” Chen said. “That’s why we’re trying to get everybody to at least mow the grass, keeping the property clean so that the whole neighborhood looks decent.”
Even if concerns over the spread of vermin and the general dangers associated with derelict houses, from indigent occupation to drug dens or worse, there is another angle to the story.
Beverly Landrum and Korrina Russell of South Texas Land and Home, a local brokerage, participated in a meeting with the city concerning the housing needs of Beeville. It circles a fairly good problem to have: people want to move to Beeville. Jobs are coming in, opportunities are growing and there’s a general growth of interest from city dwellers who want to escape to the small town, rural landscape.
That is, until they actually see it.
“If you drive down any road in Beeville you’re going to find a really nice home sandwiched in between two dilapidated homes,” Landrum said. “Or you’re going to find several houses with junk cars, just junk piled up everywhere. If you go over to other cities … you drive through their neighborhoods and you don’t see that. You may see it here and there, but their code enforcement is (really good).”
With housing prices as high as they are, this really creates a troublesome sales pitch: is a $250,000 worth that price when it is flanked by rundown properties of dubious occupation?
“It makes our job really hard, to sell homes,” Landrum said. “All you have to do is drive in … from either direction and the side of the road is littered with trash.”
The city is getting more aggressive with their enforcement. Soto reported that she’d gone out to 110 violations in a single week. The city has previously not been so aggressive on code enforcement, but now they are stepping up. If a property owner continues to violate code, they may be subject to further penalties – a lien placed on the property, due at the point of sale or transfer…or in the most extreme cases, foreclosure.
“We can initiate a foreclosure, if the council agrees on it,” Chen said.
Spring Cleaning
There are ways the community itself can contribute to cleaning up Beeville. Some citizens have already taken part in volunteer-led projects, like the upkeep and cleaning of local cemeteries. Chen and Soto also encourage neighbors to do their part to try and persuade their neighbors to tidy.
“They know who their neighbors are, they know where they live,” Chen said. “They can exercise their influence on their neighbor.”
A less controversial opportunity to help is also coming up: the annual spring clean-up. The City of Beeville is providing an opportunity to discard all unwanted items at the city yard, located on 200 S. Jackson, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22. All items will be taken with the exception of household trash, paint, oil & filters, AC units and any chemicals. No contractor debris will be allowed.
The city is currently seeking volunteers to help with the annual spring clean-up. For more information or to volunteer your time, call the city at 361-358-4641 and ask for Sonya, Crystal or Belinda.
Houses and vacant lots may be among the more visible issues the city is dealing with, but there are others: like people living in recreational vehicles parked on public roads.
“Right now we see a lot of people living (in RVs) year-round,” Chen said, noting that removing these vehicles is particularly tough because that then requires finding adequate storage for them.
It should also be noted that not al proper violations are due to negligence. Disability or old age are both contributing factors, and the city is willing and eager to step up to help those who simply cannot do the work of caring for their homes on their own.
“That’s why the low-income and elderly, we try to work out with them on a case-by-case,” Chen said. “If they need extra help, (we’ll) go out and help. We’ve gone out on the weekends.”
The city will continue to enforce code violations, and the health department is working to organize volunteers to continue clean-up efforts as well.