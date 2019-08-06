Leak floods City Hall

BEEVILLE – An insurance adjuster was inspecting the damage at City Hall just before noon Monday, July 29, assessing the damage caused by a water leak over the weekend.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge said City Manager Joe B. Montez was convinced that all damaged carpet in the police station and City Hall would need to be replaced.
The insurance adjuster said the same as he looked at the damage to the carpet in Bridge’s office.
Later in the day, Montez sat in the hallway as an construction expert from LNV Engineering in Corpus Christi stopped to share some of what he had seen in the building.
“Everything is ruined,” Montez said. But, fortunately, most of the important facilities in City Hall were still functioning.
“The computer system is functional,” Montez said. “It’s been tested and retested.”
The city manager said no one had detected any problems yet with the electrical systems in the building. The lights and the electrical outlets all were working.
Also, the shelves holding the city’s records in the vault at City Hall were spared.
“I think we’re fortunate that we caught it in time,” Montez said.
Then he explained how the problem was quickly discovered.
Montez said it was 5:45 p.m. Friday, and he and the city’s information technology specialist, Salvador Garza, were the last two employees at City Hall.
As he walked from his office in the far east end of City Hall, he noticed water “gushing through the seams of the doors” in the hallway leading to the front of the building.
Within 15-20 minutes there was anywhere from one to one and a half inches of water in the entire City Hall side of the building.
Montez said he immediately called in everyone he could get from the City of Beeville crew, and members of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department came to help.
The crews worked until 10 p.m. using anything they could get to sweep out the water.
The leak turned out to be a clogged filter in the plumbing in a closet in the City Council chamber.
The police chief said Montez called in plumber Abel Suniga, and Bridge ended up cutting into the filter to stop the leak.
Montez said employees and firefighters came again Saturday and cleaned out the building until 6 p.m.
By Monday afternoon the carpeting had been ripped up in every office in City Hall. Bridge said earlier that day he had called in carpet cleaning experts to see if the carpet in offices in the police station could be salvaged.
However, that morning the insurance adjuster from the Texas Municipal League shook his head and said that would not be possible.
The LNV Engineering expert returned from surveying the damage in the BPD offices and said the carpet had been ruined in 11 offices in the building.
He also said the vinyl tile on the floors would need to be replaced in the hallway and in the rooms that were not carpeted.
In addition, the dry wall along the bottom portions of the walls throughout the City Hall side of the building had gotten wet and anywhere from 18-24 inches of the drywall will need to be replaced.
Also, because the newer additions to the interior of the building had been framed with wood studs instead of metal ones, experts would need to inspect them. The studs may need to be treated, the expert said.
