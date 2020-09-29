SKIDMORE – Just three days after students returned to Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District campuses following being away since March due to the COVID-19 emergency, schools were shut down due to a crisis of a different nature.
Superintendent Richard Waterhouse confirmed Sept. 15 that the district had been targeted the day before by a ransomware attack.
“It wiped us out,” he said.
When the pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade district’s campuses were reopened for in-person learning Sept. 10, families were given the option to send students to school or to have them continue benefiting from virtual instruction. Waterhouse said roughly 60 percent of the students returned to campus while the rest resumed learning at home.
While the district’s technology staff were able to work around some of the problems caused by the attack, a permanent fix was being sought late into the week. Meanwhile, all in-person and virtual classes were canceled through Sept. 18.
“We did report it to the (Texas Education Agency), who put us in touch with the FBI and their experts have been very helpful,” Waterhouse said. They told our technology people this is fairly recent, so they asked for some of our files and we’ve cooperated.”
The FBI continues to investigate the incident, he said...
