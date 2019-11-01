BEEVILLE – Members of the American Legion Unit 274 are looking for clubs, schools, churches and individuals that would like to assist them in gathering items needed to send to U.S. troops.
Items such as deodorant, wipes, tissues, hand sanitizer, black boot socks, powders, toothpaste, toothbrushes, razors, toiletries, paperback books, small puzzle books, playing cards, writing material, greeting cards, AA batteries and more are being collected now.
Snacks can be collected in November and can include candy (a lot), packaged cookies, gum, drink mixes, nuts, jerky, and snacks of all kinds.
The organization will accept cash along with donated items to purchase items on your behalf that have not already been donated. All donations are tax exempt.
Large containers are not feasible to be carried in backpacks, and no glass items will be accepted. Donations can be dropped off at 300 W. Hutchinson St. only. Call Teresa Holland at 361-358-1550 or 392-1550 for more information or if you have someone to whom you wish to send a care package. All packages are sent to individuals that will be share with others. Donations should be received by Nov. 15. Packages will be mailed by Dec. 7.
These packages will help make the lives of U.S. servicemen and women overseas a little brighter for Christmas this year.
Many of these items are not available any other way except from care packages from home.