BEEVILLE – The stands of Veterans Memorial Stadium were full once again — not to cheer on the winning Trojan football team but to honor the county’s many veterans.
“We honor and pay tribute to the men and women who selflessly chose to serve our great nation,” said Letitia Munoz, school board president, during this ceremony Monday morning. “They each possess courage, pride and dedication to honor our country and defend our freedom.”
Among the servicemen there was U.S. Navy Commander Manuel Sanchez, an alumnus of Jones High.
“We honor every man and every woman when we put the uniform on,” he said to the veterans on the field and the students in the stands. “We honor those who sacrifice in support of America’s freedom.
“History teaches us that freedom and security doesn’t just happen.
“Freedom is not free. It requires volunteers and a lot of effort, sacrifice, honor, courage and, most importantly, commitment.
“It requires generations of men and women who are willing to separate from their families and their hometown to go to distant lands in support of their freedom.
“To not only protect our nation but to protect nations they have never even heard about and people they have never met.”
Sanchez grew up in Beeville attending FMC Elementary, Thomas Jefferson and eventually Jones High.
It was during high school that his life changed — a lesson he wanted to teach the students in attendance.
“I thought I was a big boy and decided to live on my own,” he said. “So I decided to drop out of high school.
“So life has been extremely tough for me.
“I’ve had to work twice as hard to get where I am.
“I could not get up in the morning and say life isn’t fair.
“I set up my own destiny. I didn’t listen to my teachers. I didn’t follow the guiding principles my parents gave to me. I thought I could do it all.”
He announced this to remind those students there not to make the same decisions but to stay in school.
“You are the leaders of America,” he said. “You control the destiny and future of our country.”
