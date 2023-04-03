Don’t be voluntarily uninformed
Editor:
Why are my taxes going up? I don’t understand! Well I do folks. Ignorance and a lot of it willful, like what was stated more or less in the article on March 23 about rising property values sparking outrage. This is what happens when you don’t pay attention. And unfortunately most people do not when it comes to these issues, but I’ll bet a lot of you can tell us all about the latest trends on social media.
When you do not know what’s happening in your town or state, the system and those that get paid by the system will and do take advantage of you, the voluntarily uninformed. It’s all about money, period. End of story. Anyone who says it is not or they don’t stand to benefit is gaslighting you.
From the insanely sky high prices for land and homes in a county that is not wealthy and has no realistic job opportunities to support a potential purchase of these highly priced properties, or a new school building to replace a school building there is no issue with at the cost of tens of MILLIONS to be ultimately paid by YOU, It all is done because you don’t pay attention to local issues or vote in local elections (15% or lower turnout in Bee county).
I doubt seriously 9 out of 10 people do not even know who the city councilmen and county commissioners are. It’s useless to close the barn door once the horses have already gotten out and are headed over the hill. This may have been a wake up call for some, but unfortunately not enough for most. You better pay attention people because it’s only going to get worse, with your blessing of course.
Brian Harwell
Normanna
The Beeville Bee-Picayune welcomes letters to the editor. Anyone wishing to submit a letter for publication may do so, provided that his/her name, address and telephone number is included. It is our long-standing policy not to accept or run unsigned letters. All others, provided they are authenticated, pertinent to the community’s interests, not libelous, not self-promotional in lieu of purchasing legitimate advertising, or overly lengthy, may be run on a space-available basis as determined by the editor. All letters must be no longer than two, double-spaced, typewritten pages (or 500 words) and may be subject to editing. Letters to the editor can be emailed to iwoessner@mysoutex.com.