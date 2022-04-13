Gratitude for community help and support
Editor:
On Thursday evening, March 24, May Ranch of Beeville was the victim of a large grass fire. The following agencies responded to alarms: All Bee County FD agencies: Normanna FD, Pettus-Tuleta FD, Pawnee FD, Skidmore FD, Tynan FD, Papalote FD; Live Oak County agencies: George West FD, Live Oak County Road and Bridge, Live Oak Emergency Management Drone and operator; Goliad County agencies: Goliad FD, Ander-Weser FD, Weesatche FD, Schroeder FD; Karnes County agencies, Kenedy FD, Karnes City FD.
In addition to the local agencies, the following organizations and agencies participated in fighting the fire: Forestry Service Agencies: Texas A&M Forest Service, Florida Forest Service, Michigan Forest Service, Iowa Forest Service and Bee County Sheriff Office, Bee County Office of Emergency Management.
A total of 143 acres were burned before the fire was brought under control.
May Ranch is immensely grateful for the participation of local fire departments and services for their successful participation. There is no way to guess the damage that would have been sustained due to the strong winds and dry grass condition that existed.
We also want to thank the individuals who helped in fighting the fire. Thanks also to the North St. Mary’s Subway location for donating sandwiches for the first responders.
We are extremely grateful to our community and for its help and support.
Robert May, May Ranch
