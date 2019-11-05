BEEVILLE – It was a prayer come true for Greg Ludwig when the library position downtown opened just as his daughter was entering school at St. Philip’s Episcopal.
He and his wife, Meagan, moved to Beeville recently when she accepted the position as pastor at First Presbyterian Church.
For a while, he was a stay-at-home father, which was ideal as their daughter wasn’t yet old enough for school. His undergraduate degree in sociology and French, combined with a master’s degree in information studies, would only open a few doors in Beeville.
“I realized the opportunities would be limited to the public schools, Coastal Bend College and the public library,” he said. “The degree I got does lend itself to doing more than becoming a librarian.”
Fortune smiled upon him though when Rosie Amaya left the director’s position at the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library.
Life in a library
Ludwig graduated from the Kansas State University in 2007, earning his undergraduate degree. “I didn’t get the most practical degree,” he said.
He worked in the library systems there a number of years before committing to the profession, moving to Austin, and enrolling in college.
That decision is also when his wife would make her decision to enroll in the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
He would go on to earn his master’s degree 2015 from the University of Texas.
“My mother had always worked in libraries, at least as far back as I can remember,” he said. “So I grew up around libraries.”
He speaks with an enthusiastic fascination about this attractive building of books, music and electronics.
“People can come in here and have access to all this wonderful information,” he said.
When he was a stay-at-home dad, he would bring their daughter Luna to the programs offered here.
“I am convinced she would stay all day if she could,” he said.
The job
Rows of books line the walkway to his second floor office.
His office remains simple. Few knickknacks adorn his desk.
His window overlooks the main stretch of highway through downtown heading north.
It’s quiet in there, nestled in the corner of this building. From that seat though, he coordinates a host of activities for children and adults.
Each event takes planning. And each event takes funding.
“It is quiet on the surface,” he said. “But there is a lot that goes into providing the library’s services.”
He doesn’t have grand plans for significant changes.
“I am pretty green,” he said. “It is just my third week.
“I would like to explore what kind of new partnerships are available to us in the community.
“The staff here has already done some amazing things.”
Love of books
In his free time, he likes to read. Not a shocker there for someone who longs to be surrounded by books.
The timing was “serendipitous,” he said.
“I didn’t expect something like this would open as quickly as it did.”
Given his choice of any profession — even that of architect which has always piqued his interest — he would choose the library.
“I would definitely want to work in a library in one way or another,” he said. “Certainly the people who work in libraries don’t do it for the pay.
“There are more lucrative opportunities out there.”
Jason Collins is the editor at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5221, or at media@mySouTex.com.