The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library is pleased to announce a partnership with Book People and the Texas Library and Archives Foundation for its 2023 reading campaign, Read Across Texas: Empathy.
Read Across Texas: Empathy offers libraries a broad canvas for convening individuals and groups to explore the unique questions, challenges and solidarity that can occur in communities throughout the state. The Joe Barnhart Bee County Library’s book selection: Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña (Picture Book) will give our community a platform to engage in challenging, insightful and transformative conversations.
Join us Friday, May 19 at the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library at 10 a.m. as we read Milo Imagines the World by Matt de la Peña (Picture Book) and discuss Empathy.
Established in 1987, the Texas Center for the Book seeks to stimulate public interest in books, reading, literacy and libraries. The Center builds partnerships with library professionals, educators, authors, publishers and booksellers who provide support to our shared mission of promoting a love of literature throughout the Lone Star State. The Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission at the Lorenzo De Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin, Texas