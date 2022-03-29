The new ballot by mail changes have caused some confusion among some voters over the age of 65, according to Laura Warnix, the elections administrator for Bee County.
“The printing of the actual application is rather small,” said Warnix. “Same thing on the envelope. New legislation requires that identification information be put on the application. Either a Texas drivers license, a personal ID number or an election identification number.”
Warnix said that although these instructions are on the application, many people are missing these new rules when submitting their application.
“Their application has to be rejected and a new application needs to be sent to them to give them time to get it in for that,” said Warnix
The problems have not stopped there, however. According to Warnix, there is still confusion regarding what they are seeing on the envelope once they receive their ballot.
“I probably sent out 50 or so corrections that had to be out of our applications and ballots that had to be sent back to be corrected,” said Warnix
While Warnix stated that she had a handle on the situation, she is worried that voters may still have issues in the upcoming election.
“There are going to be brand new people who are submitting applications for ballot by mail that are going to be facing these same kinds of issues,” said Warnix
Warnix also said that the new legislation states that each individual who would like an application for a mail-in ballot needs to call their county elections administration to receive an application. They cannot request an application for their spouse, family or anyone else who may be living under their roof.
In light of this confusion, the election administration will answer any questions that voters may have if they call into the office. Unfortunately, Warnix is unable to predict every possible point of confusion. However, she will explain the situation to voters on a case-by-case basis.
“If they are going to mail an application or need an application for a ballot by mail, call my office,” said Warnix. “When they call our office, we go over it in person or the telephone. ... We cannot pre-seal anything for them any longer. ... However, we are allowed to highlight so we can tell them ‘make sure you complete every highlighted box that’s on the application, including the information for your ID.’”
Warnix said that these rules are somewhat new to voters. However, she is confident that once voters have time to understand the process, it will click into place.
“This is the first time they were seeing that across the state of Texas and so everybody was having issues with it,” said Warnix.
Although Warnix cannot change any rules herself, she does believe that simplifying the envelope could go a long way towards assisting voters.
“The envelope has very tiny print,” said Warnix. “You have to remember, the majority of these people who are getting an application for ballot by mail are up in age. They are already having a difficult time. I think the construction and the information on the envelope is overwhelming to them.”
Warnix urges voters to pay close attention to the text on their envelope, the application and the mail-in ballot. Most importantly, if there is any confusion at all, she would like the voters to call her office before sealing the envelope.
The Bee County elections administration office can be reached at 361-621-1519. Voters can also show up at the location in person at 107 S. St. Mary’s St. The elections administration office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“We want our voters to know we are here to help them,” said Warnix. “If there are any questions they can come by the office and we can help them fill out the application. We will make sure it’s all complete. We will show them the carrier envelope at that time and where they have to put their information.”
