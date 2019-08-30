BEEVILLE – Beeville firefighters were glad to get to bed early Monday morning after spending hours stopping fires in neighboring counties.
The Beeville Volunteer Fire Department had been called out to provide mutual aid to fire departments in Goliad and Refugio that evening.
The first fire call came from Goliad just before 5 p.m. Firefighters dispatched three vehicles, including a brush truck and tanker, to fight a wildfire that had spread to about 1,000 acres of grass and brush in that county.
The volunteers finally were able to return to Beeville at 8:40 p.m. only to receive another call for mutual aid from Refugio County.
That fire eventually involved more than 800 acres of grass and brush.
Firefighters returned to the C.M. “Smitty” Smith Central Fire Station in Beeville just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Earlier Sunday, at 2:38 p.m., firefighters had responded to a fire on County Road 341 after a trash fire in a burn pit spread and caused damage to about six acres of grass.
BVFD Chief Bill Burris reminded Bee County residents that there is a county-wide burn ban in effect right now.
Lightning strikes were the suspected causes of both fires in the neighboring counties.
“It’s getting to the critical point,” Burris said. “No outside burning. If you must burn trash, burn it in a barrel with at least a quarter inch mesh on top of the barrel.”
That is the only way to contain any type of fire and avoid a serious grass and brush fire in the countryside.
In conditions like what the county currently is experiencing, any kind of spark has been known to ignite a grass fire on the side of a highway.
That means keeping cigarettes and matches inside the vehicle and not driving on a wheel rim if a motorist has a flat tire.
Also, sparks created by someone welding have started grass and brush fires when conditions are as they are now.
