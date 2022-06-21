While Bee County received some much needed rain on June 3, it was not without its consequences.
According to Beeville Fire Chief Bill Burris and Skidmore Fire Chief Ty Husser, a lightning strike caused a large grass fire between the Driscoll cactus addition and Papalote. The fire consumed 239 acres.
Along with the Beeville Fire Department and the Skidmore Fire Department, the Bayside, Refugio, Woodsboro, Tynan and Papalote fire departments all responded. The Texas Forestry Service also rendered aid.
The call went out at 4:30 p.m. According to Husser, the last truck left the scene at 10:30 p.m.
According to Husser, the burned land was all pasture land. No injuries, damaged buildings or equipment were reported.
“We are still on high alert for these fires,” said Burris. “It’s still dry. Some places did get a little rain. Some places didn’t get any.”
“We have a wonderful group of firefighters in Skidmore and throughout the county and the surrounding counties,” said Husser. “We’ve all come together in the last six to eight months. We’ve come together as a team and are really working well.”
Husser and Burris also asked citizens to continue abiding by their burn ban restrictions.
“Don’t think that just because it’s rained an inch or two that it’s safe,” said Husser. “Obviously that one on Friday is a wonderful example of how it can rain one second and when it’s all said and done, nearly 250 acres are burned up. That’s just Mother Nature doing her thing. That wasn’t caused by any human interaction by any means. The risk is still there and they just need to be smart about it. If they see any fires that are unattended to, they need to call it in and we need to get out there and get it put out.”
•mtamez@mysoutex.com•