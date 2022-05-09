Bear Solutions has found its new honey hole in the honey of a town known as Beeville.
The Bee Area Partnership, in cooperation with the Bee Development Authority, announced on April 27 that Bear Solutions has agreed to terms on a lease to open a plastics recycling and manufacturing plant at the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
“Some days I feel like I landed right in the middle of the land of opportunity, and this is one of those days,” said Rand Blair, the president of Bear Solutions.
The company will invest approximately $50 million over the next five years as it builds its first plastics recycling facility.
The first phase of the project will include a mechanical recycling process where the company will take common waste plastic – discarded water bottles, for example – and turn that into other plastic products.
The first product the company will produce, Blair explained, is plastic pallets.
In the U.S. alone, Blair told the attendees at a press conference held at the BAP office in downtown Beeville, there are 2 billion plastic pallets in use at any one time and up to 50 million of those are discarded every year.
Blair said Bear Solutions intends to recycle some of those discarded pallets and also produce new ones at the facility that will be located in Beeville.
The second phase of the project will be the introduction of a chemical recycling process known as pyrolysis, which breaks down waste plastic to carbon atoms that are further broken down and used in the development of things like jet fuel and plastic packaging materials.
“We are bringing together a diverse network of resources and expertise to make useful products repurposed from plastic waste, which will help eliminate plastic waste from our communities,” Blair said in a BAP release.
The elimination of plastic waste is an effort Blair takes serious.
“We need to build something that works and we can replicate in nearly every town and county that needs this environmental process to remove the waste and change the system that we’re living in that’s eroding our environment,” he said.
Blair said that, over the next several months, the company will begin the setup process for its milling operation, which will be based in a portion of Hangar VT-26 at Chase Field. The company will take up approximately 60,000 square feet of the hangar.
The company will employ approximately 200 workers at the facility.
The hiring process, Blair said, will begin as soon as the company takes possession of the keys for VT-26. The company will be looking to hire machine operators, general laborers, forklift operators, machine programmers and engineers.
The lease for VT-26 is for six years and approximately $6,000 per month. After the initial lease term, according to BDA Executive Director Jaime Arrisola, the company intends to negotiate a build-to-suit lease with the BDA to erect its own building on the property.
That will building, Blair said, will be built from 100% recycled material, including recycled concrete, glass, plastic and metal.
“We’ll build it and make it beautiful,” Blair said. “And inside it, we will house something that we don’t have in the world today – 100% recycling.”
“We like a town where we can come in and we can make our presence felt,” Blair said on why he chose Beeville for the home of his new company.
“Almost immediately the people of Beeville started helping us, ingratiating themselves to help us with business moves,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for money. I was looking for a climate of friendship, easy to get to know, easy to move because that’s also going to determine what our employees and their families look like.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•