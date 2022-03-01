During the course of the regular Beeville Commissioners Court meeting, the commissioners spoke on a number of topics the morning of Feb. 14.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Kristofer Linney referenced some worries he had heard from citizens regarding work he has been doing in the city of Beeville. He assured citizens that while Beeville handles its issues, he will continue to work toward the promises he made to his constituents, some of whom reside in Beeville. He also encouraged his constituents to contact him directly.
Linney also spoke about the Coffee with a Commissioner and a Councilman event. This event will take place on the fourth Saturday of every month at Hattie & Hazel’s from 9 a.m. to noon. This is so the city and county can work closer together. Constituents from any precinct or ward can come speak publicly as well. This monthly event will be headed by Linney and Councilman Benny Puente Jr.
The commissioners spoke about a 2x3-foot fire danger sign that was donated to the courthouse by the Texas A&M Forestry Service. The court moved to table the item so they can decide where on courthouse grounds to place the sign.
The commissioners also moved to approve a request to perform environmental assessment activities associated with the former Eastside Texas gas station property on behalf of the Texas Commission on Environment Quality. However, the court did decide to amend the proposal slightly.
The court heard a small presentation by a representative for the Purple Door. This organization is designed to help fight back against sexual violence that targets both men and women.
The court then approved a proclamation stating that the month of February 2022 would be known as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
The court recognized Bee County for the 2020 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. County Judge Trace Morrill congratulated April Cantu and her team for this accomplishment.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard brought forth discussion on approval for selecting an engineering service provider on behalf of the Skidmore Water Supply Corporation to complete project implementation for the American Rescue Plan Act. There were two bids for this service. The bid from Southwest Engineering was approved.
For the second meeting in a row, the commissioners discussed possible selection of a secondary medical examiner for Bee County. Though more information was given to the Commissioners Court, including selection of a company out of Nashville, Tennessee, who has holdings in Tyler and Beaumont, the court decided to table the decision until more information can be gathered.
The commissioners made the decision to relocate an expired prescription drugs disposal container to the county courthouse.
The next Commissioners Court meeting is scheduled for Feb. 28 as a special called meeting.
