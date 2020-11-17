Linney unseats Salazar

BEEVILLE – The lone Democrat on the Bee County Commissioners Court has been unseated.
Carlos Salazar, who has served for 18 years as Precinct 1 commissioner, was upset in the Nov. 3 election by Republican challenger Kristofer Linney. Salazar received 1,023 votes to Linney’s 1,094 votes.
As he had in years past, Salazar and members of his family held an informal gathering as they waited to hear the returns. This year’s party was at the home of his sister, Bee County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Susana Contreras. Not long after the polls closed at 7 p.m., Salazar was notified about the results from early voting and mail-in ballots. He was losing 917 to 856.
About a half hour later, the final – unofficial, until canvassed – totals were in.
“I’m disappointed but it is what is,” Salazar said. “The people have spoken.”
Linney on Nov. 4 credited an abundance of community support with leading him to victory.
“It wasn’t just me; it was the joint effort of a lot of people who made it happen,” he said.
The commissioner-elect, who takes office in January, is eager to get to work on improving various quality-of-life items including improved lighting, street maintenance, controlling the stray dog problem in Blueberry Hill and the illegal dumping of trash.
Linney also wants to find a way to help people to clean up their properties, which would help to increase pride in the community.
“I want to form a team of people who can help people clean their places,” Linney said. “We could get people to volunteer and we could go out on a Saturday and pick an area of the precinct.”