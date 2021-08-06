Comprehensive plan consultants from Kendig Keast Collaborative (KKC) will meet with the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee and hope to hear from as many Beeville residents as possible.
KKC hopes to gather information from these informal listening sessions to assist with data and report regarding the future of the city.
Assistant City Manager John Chen said the five listening sessions are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday and open to all community members who want to share their hopes, concerns and priorities for the future.
“This will be a great way to learn from the community and their stories and inspirations,” said Chen. “We are looking forward to their participation to help shape our future.”
The listening sessions will be held at the John C. Fulghum Event Center, located at 111 E. Corpus Christi St. at the following dates and times:
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. (focus on city services)
• Wednesday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. (focus on recreation and parks, youth sports)
• Thursday, Aug. 12, at noon (focus on economic development)
• Thursday, Aug. 12, at 3 p.m. (focus on downtown redevelopment)
• Thursday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. (focus on housing)
