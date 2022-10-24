The Bee County Junior Livestock Homemakers Show continued to receive support from Bee County during the regular Commissioners Court meeting held on Oct. 11. The commissioners approved a request from the BCJLHS to purchase portable cattle panels for use in the expo horse arena.
In a statement made after the meeting, Bee County Judge Trace Morrill made clear that he cannot stress how much amazing work the BCJLHS does.
In other business, the Commissioners Court discussed and took action on the following:
• Approved expo request from the Boys & Girls Club for its annual Casino Night Fundraiser event on June 3, 2023.
• Approved an expo request from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice McConnell Unit for its Christmas Banquet on Dec. 2.
• Approved a resolution authorizing partnering with Brooks County in its submission of Texas Community Development Block Grant program application to the Texas Department of Agriculture for the Colonia Fund Planning and Needs Assessment program.
• Approved an interlocal cooperation contract between Brooks County and Bee County for the 2022 TxCDBG Colonio Fund Planning and Needs Assessment.
• Approved a library agreement between the Joe Barnhart Bee County Library and Bee County subject to a correction. The county will provide $85,000 as opposed to the $95,000 stated in the document. This new amount is the same amount that the county has provided in previous years.
• Denied insurance coverage addition of the 1971 Skyhawk A4 Jet located on courthouse grounds to be covered as a Fine Arts endorsement on the county’s property coverage. According to Morrill, the jet has never been covered in the past. The insurance would have covered damage to the jet and did not include liability insurance.
• Approved memorandum of understanding between the city of Beeville and Bee County that will allow mobile food truck operators to obtain health food permits from either entity and will be accepted for operation seamlessly throughout both jurisdictions in order to provide consistent services to constituents.
• Held a public hearing regarding a public application for new road change for consideration of petition and application from landowners in reference to closing a portion of Bee County Road 409 at dead end. After the public hearing, the petition and application was approved.
• Approved a district clerk request to use county credit card for the purchase of jury meals as needed throughout Fiscal Year 22/23.
• Approved TransUnion Risk and Alternative Data Solutions subscriber agreement between TransUnion and Bee County for the Bee County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
• Approved HaloFlight Guardian Plan renewal for Fiscal Year 22/23.
• Approved the auditors and emergency management offices request for permission to use the Bee County credit card to reserve rooms for the Texas Association of Counties conference held on March 22 through 24, 2023.
• Approved CNB Equipment LLC credit application for the Road & Bridge Department.
