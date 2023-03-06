There’s no place like home – and there’s no better place to call home than small town America.
That’s certainly been the trend that real estate brokers Beverly Landrum and Korrina Russell have observed, as they’ve established their own realty partnership together, South Texas Land and Home.
“It is not only an older generation, but a huge wave in the younger generation that I’m seeing on social media and coming to me … who want to get away,” Landrum told the Bee-Picayune. “People are getting back to the old way of thinking.”
Landrum’s observation carries some weight – she’s been doing real estate for many years, Russell too, clocking in about 17 years experience. Both of them have worked in the area for a long time, though with another company, until last October when they decided to take the opportunity to join forces.
“We decided we worked really well together, and then we thought it was time for us to go out on our own and become a company,” Landrum said.
The two of them have been the top-selling real estate team in Beeville for seven years.
“We just work every day to provide our clients with the best real estate experience they can have,” Landrum added. “We try to make it as pleasant and stress free as we can … I think our performance says a lot about us.”
It’s not just about selling real estate, but about investing time and effort into their community, Russell said.
“(South Texas Land and Home is) locally owned. We live here, our money that we earn is spent back in the community, we pay taxes here,” Russell said. “Our kids and grandkids go to school here – we’re highly invested in our area.”
While both women have had opportunities to settle in larger cities, both were invariably drawn back to Beeville. For Russell, it was the ideal place for her family.
“I wanted a smaller environment for my kids to grow up in … I like the fact I can drive across town in five minutes and not sit in traffic and stop lights,” Russell said. “That you can get to know your customers and they can get to know you.”
Both women expressed their delight in the quality of people whom they’ve gotten to know, as friends, neighbors and clients.
“For me it has to do with the people in the town,” Landrum said. “I like the sense of community we have in the town. Yes, there’s room for improvement … but I like going to the grocery store and meeting people and having them know my name. I like when I go to the post office or city hall … for people to know me and me to know them. We have our ranch here and it was important to me to have my grandchildren be raised on my ranch so they could have a deeper, more meaningful experience of their family roots … to come to know a place as home.”
South Texas Land and Home, as the name suggests, deals not only in housing real estate but land purchases too. Both of them acknowledged this is an unusual market for women.
“Traditionally you’ll go – women, in the ranching side?” Russell said. “But we both have backgrounds, she’s a current ranch owner, I grew up on ranches, so we both have a background that a lot of others don’t have. It was important when we were brainstorming on our new name that we include ‘land’ in our title.”
South Texas Land and Home is located at 1505 N. St. Mary’s Street in Beeville. They can be visited online at www.southtexaslandandhome.com.