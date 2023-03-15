CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Beeville’s new president hopes to make the facility the “front door” to medicine in the area, providing a wide assortment of medical services to Bee County.
“(My goal is) just working on the foundation that’s been established here and continuing to provide the services that we can provide for the folks of Bee County and the surrounding counties, so they don’t have to travel an hour-plus to receive care,” Michael Perez, PT, MBA, FACHE, told the Bee-Picayune at a ceremony welcoming him to the position. “But if we can’t bring those specialties here, that we’re the ‘front door’ of health care, so we can get them to one of our sister facilities.”
Perez has served as interim president of the hospital since May 2022, and brings with him 20 years of health care experience. He’s previously served as director of operations and director of rehabilitation services and orthopedic institute for CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi – South.
Born in the Coastal Bend, Perez said he’s from Alice and was raised in Orange Grove, giving him an understanding of small town communities.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to lead our Beeville team thus far,” Perez stated in a press release. “The care provided to our community through close collaboration and teamwork between our leaders, physicians and Associates for the past several months is witness that God’s mercy, compassion and love continues to thrive in our world today. I feel humbled and grateful to CHRISTUS Spohn Health System and CHRISTUS Health for entrusting me to lead this already exceptional team.”
Perez was welcomed with a commissioning ceremony attended by a handful of local leaders and took the time to express his gratitude to the associates and staff who work at the hospital.
“The work that we do is very important. It’s hard work that we do, but it’s important work,” Perez said. “Thank you for all that you do. We could not do this without you.”
Speaking to the Bee-Picayune, Perez weighed in on what he thought made for a quality health care provider.
“Someone who listens, someone who listens to patients,” Perez said. “They will tell us what’s going on, we just have to be good listeners. Besides listening is incorporating our knowledge with that listening, with what they’re telling us and keeping the patient informed of what’s going on, (that all) leads to great outcomes.”
CHRISTUS Spohn Health System is a Catholic health ministry whose stated mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. As part of Perez’s commissioning ceremony, the release stated, he received a blessing of his hands to mark t