With four years firmly under its belt, the Coastal Bend Distilling Company is going strong. The company most recently celebrated Bobfest on Feb. 18 as part of its anniversary celebration
According to Coastal Bend Distilling Company owner Kenneth Bethune, the name Bobfest comes from his cousin Robert “Bob” Nollen. Nollen’s birthday coincides with the original grand opening date on the company’s first year.
“In many ways, he is the face of the distillery,” said Bethune. “He’s a very popular bartender at our tasting room and just has a kind of outsized presence in the community.”
Bobfest included live music thanks to Nollen’s connections in the music industry. The celebration also included special cocktails made for the event and a special giveaway.
While the celebration went off without a hitch the business side of things is also seeing a good turnout for Bethune.
“The experience has been multi-faceted, challenging at times and very rewarding,” said Bethune. “... The dichotomy of our local presence and larger goals and trying to make sure we fulfill both of those priorities is a target we are always trying to hit.”
Bethune is very happy with the progress the company has made and where it is heading.
“What I wanted to do was find a scalable business where I could distribute product outside of Beeville while doing something positive for the community while living in Beeville,” said Bethune, who also continues practicing law through his firm, Bethune Enright. “... I considered a lot of options. The spirits business is accessible, it is capital intensive but it is accessible. A lot of it comes down to your personal efforts and creativity.”
While Bethune is proud of how far his business has come, he did admit to some issues he had to overcome early on in the company’s lifespan. Namely, the construction process for the distillery was much more complex and expensive than Bethune anticipated.
“That was probably a big one that I underestimated when going into the project,” said Bethune.
Along with this, Bethune also went through personnel changes that set the company back as well.
However, the biggest challenge that Bethune had to overcome was establishing his brand.
“When you’re a new brand in a new market, trying to facilitate growth is really really challenging,” said Bethune. “That’s where the majority of our time and efforts go currently.”
The Coastal Bend Distilling Company has expanded its umbrella to cover the Valley, the Coastal Bend, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.
“We are growing very quickly and very intentionally because we are trying to make up for the lost time of COVID,” said Bethune.
While Bethune looks back on the previous four years fondly, he still looks toward the future.
“We are in growth mode,” said Bethune. “We want to hire more people, produce more experience and keep the momentum going forward.”
Bethune made clear that the tasting room that operates out of Beeville is just one small part of their operation. He wishes to eventually make his spirits available at any bar in Texas.
The Coastal Bend Distilling Company produces the official vodka for the Rio Grande Valley Toros, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and the Houston Sabercats.
“We are doing our best to get our reach out there,” said Bethune, whose company is also sponsoring the Beeville Half Buzzed Half Marathon.
While Bethune continues to expand his market, he wishes to engage with and support Beeville.
“It makes us a better operation and it makes us a more unique product,” said Bethune.
