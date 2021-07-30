Juan Gutierrez is starting over.
Richard and Marci Overstreet have a new location.
New restaurants and food options continue to help Beeville grow and feed families during lunch.
Earlier in the month, an announcement was made that 1511 W. Corpus Christi St. was now home to The Ranch House BBQ and under new ownership and management.
Gutierrez explained that after he and his business partner decided to go their own way, he shut down for renovations, a menu upgrade and sharing a Texas secret.
“I bought a brand new pit and asked one of the best pit masters in Texas to come down and give me some tips,” he joked. “I said, ‘Hey, if I’m doing something wrong, tell me.’ I love learning, and I want to serve my customers the best brisket I can.”
The barbecue joint’s new name represents Gutierrez’s life in the county with his horses and his signature look, which includes a cowboy hat and rattlesnake boots.
“My customers are the most important thing to me,” he said. “I love talking to them and hearing what they think about my food. They might come in to try the brisket or ribs, but they’ll come back because of how good we treat them.”
Gutierrez prides himself on being a people-person and promises that all his customers will leave full.
“I make sure that everyone eats,” he said. “Right now, everything is hitting, and we’ve been selling out early.”
Gutierrez said he is testing the waters to find out what customers want and opens with eight briskets, seven racks of ribs, 16 half chickens and about 40 sausages.
He begins smoking the meat every morning at 4:30 a.m. and doesn’t mind the lonely process because he loves Beeville and wants to be successful.
“We get calls from Big Dan (Adamez) asking for the pecan pie,” he said. “We have another customer that comes in just for my special homemade beans. People come from all over to try our barbecue, and that makes me very happy and proud. I do this for the people. It’s all for them.”
The Ranch House is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and offers fresh smoked meats and homemade sides and pies.
Overstreet
On the other side of town a food truck spot is brewing and bringing Beevilians together like never before.
Marci and Rich Overstreet, owners of Overstreet Good Eats and Treats, are the latest addition to The Stand at Double J Cattle Company, located at 404 FM 351.
“We’re really excited to bring Big Red out here,” said Marci. “My husband couldn’t make it to opening day, but we’re happy to be out here and serving our food and look forward to meeting everyone and putting new things on the menu.”
The Overstreet truck serves birria tacos, which are currently taking over the nation.
After waiting in line with a small group of children for a few minutes, Alena Sawyer from Berclair received her birria quesadilla.
Everyone within a 20 foot radius also knew she received her quesadilla because she exclaimed at the top of her lungs, “Girl! This is so good!”
Customers also have a third option for their birria needs with loaded fries.
The innocent scent of powdered sugar also wafted over the crowd due to fresh orders of funnel cakes, which are offered with banana pudding or strawberries.
Overstreet said although family illness brought her back home, it led to an opportunity that she and her husband could not pass up.
“I love cooking,” she said. “We started out with just kettle corn and lemonade, but people started asking for more, and we thought, ‘Maybe we should make our food,’ and started offering more things. We were like, ‘Let’s do this.’ And we haven’t looked back.”
The Overstreet truck is open from Wednesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and may add evening hours for a crowd already asking for dinner options.
Overstreet said their Facebook and Instagram pages would have the most up-to-date hours and menu options and specials.
“I love that the town has their own thing going on here with the food trucks, and I can’t wait to bring mine,” said Sawyer. “Our house was destroyed in Harvey, and we moved out here. Now I can pursue my passion full-time and offer my food. I’m excited to be part of this atmosphere and growth, and I’m happy for this town.”
Sawyer owns and opertates “The Gourmet Machine” and shared photos of her top dishes including her blackberry, bacon and jalapeno grilled cheese; loaded grits; and a noodle bowl packed with vegetables.
•arivera@mysoutex.com•