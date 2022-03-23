Coastal Bend Community Foundation recently awarded $300,000 in support of local food pantries across the Coastal Bend of which Coastal Bend Food Bank received $282,179 and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent (FBGC) received $17,821.
Together, these funds will serve 77 local pantries across the Coastal Bend in 2022.
Since the inception of the Food Pantry Grant in 2018, the Foundation has awarded a total of $1,030,500 to support local food pantries in Aransas, Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
Last year, pantries in these seven counties served almost 227,000 individuals.
“This special grant will be of great assistance, providing food to thousands of Coastal Bend residents, especially those who continue to be impacted by the pandemic,” said Karen Selim, Coastal Bend Community Foundation President and CEO.
Information submitted by Krystal Thomasson, CBCF Marketing/communications Director