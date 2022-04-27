Buddy’s Home Furnishings in Beeville went toe-to-toe against 278 other Buddy’s stores across the nation to see which one was the best. During the final week of the competition, Beeville’s store came out on top.
The victors were determined by the store’s overall sales and continued payments.
According to Tanya De Pau, the credit manager for the store, the final week of the competition had them face off against stores in Florida.
“Florida corporate is one of the big money makers,” said De Pau. “They have a high impact on everything, and we ended up beating all of them out.”
The employees of the store will receive a $400 bonus, T-shirts and a small party to celebrate their hard work.
De Pau said that it was largely a team effort. Everyone worked together to bring in new customers.
“We all helped each other,” said De Pau. “Even though I’m the credit manager, and I take payments, if the sales manager happens to answer the phone, she’ll take the payments. Same with the store manager. The delivery guys were a little more quicker but we made sure they were doing the work as they were supposed to.”
“I’m just appreciative of Beeville coming together and helping us without knowing we were in a contest,” said De Pau. “Of course, we never mentioned it. Without them helping us, we wouldn’t be where we are at. We wouldn’t have won first place at all.”
