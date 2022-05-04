Beeville’s Hampton Inn has won another prestigious award from Hilton America. Hilton America offers awards to their hotels based on guest satisfaction, superior accommodations and service.
Beeville’s Hampton won the Hilton Award of Excellence, a new award distributed by Hilton America after changing the amount of hotels that can win the Connie Award, Hilton America’s most prestigious award, per year. The Hilton Award of Excellence is given to Hilton or Hampton properties that are in the top 5% of the brand.
Originally, the Connie Award was awarded to the top six Hampton and Hilton inns in the U.S. and Canada. Now the award is only given to the single top Hilton or Hampton property. Beeville’s Hampton Inn won the Connie Award in 2018 and 2019. Beeville’s Hampton Inn expected to win the awards in 2020 and 2021, however, scoring was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nickelle Clark-Gonzales, the general manager for Beeville’s Hampton Inn, appreciates the work her entire team has put in.
“Without every single one of them and their personal touches that they deliver each and every day, no award that we have ever achieved would be possible,” said Clark-Gonzales. “From my front desk staff, as far as checking in and checking out and helping guests with whatever they may need. My desk is always on point. ... Housekeeping is very devoted. ... They treat every day like the president is coming. Breakfast is the same way, going above and beyond. ... Maintenance takes a lot of pride in what he does to make sure the property is in good working order. It really is just a tremendous team effort.”
With the Award of Excellence now residing in Beeville, the staff at the Hampton Inn is hoping that Hilton America will reopen the Connie Award to the top six properties, but even if that’s not the case, the staff will continue to aim for the top spot.
“We treat every day like an inspection day,” said Clark-Gonzales. “We are ready for whoever shows up and ready to deliver exceptional service and makes our guests feel at home and like family.”
