A group of prominent of community leaders have formed a foundation to support Beeville ISD schools. The Beeville Education Foundation has announced its focus to enhance community support and to expand resources that enrich teaching, inspire learning and maximize opportunities for all students in the Beeville Independent School District.
The Beeville Education Foundation was formed as an independent, non-profit, charitable organization governed by a volunteer board of directors. The sole purpose of the newly formed education foundation is to benefit the Beeville Independent School District by providing funds for educational programs and activities which are not funded by the normal operating budget. These funds will be used to facilitate student achievement and skill development, to recognize and encourage staff excellence and to expand community involvement from individuals, businesses and civic organizations. Funding priorities will also include funds for innovative teaching grants that will provide resources directly to the classroom for teachers to implement exciting new educational programs. The grant process has been established and teachers and staff will be eligible to participate in requesting funds this fall.
The Beeville Education Foundation is a charitable organization under the Internal Revenue Service section 501(c)(3) and contributions to the organization are tax deductible.
According to Myra Barrera, the foundation’s liaison to the district, the idea for the foundation grew from a need for supplemental funds and awareness of a growing number of education foundations serving Texas school districts.
“We brought in Foundation Innovation LLC, a firm which specializes in developing foundations to ensure that we meet our first year goals and objectives,” she added.
Foundation Innovation has worked with many communities and school districts in Texas and other states to establish foundations to benefit public school systems.
According to Laurie Cromwell of Foundation Innovation, “Following in the footsteps of public universities and colleges, K-12 school districts and their local communities are establishing their own foundations to leverage private dollars and expand opportunities for their teachers and students. There are currently hundreds of education foundations set up in Texas and number continues to grow.”
“The Education Foundation Board of Directors is dedicated to our community and educational excellence, and I am proud to serve with them to support and enhance the tools available to the district,” states Alan Pilgrim, president of the Beeville Education Foundation. “We are very excited that community members have organized to help attract private funds to benefit our schools.”
The members of the foundation’s board are Felipita Bastida, Sheri Bolland, Susan Crumrine, Naomi Cruz, Monica Elliott, Beverly Espinoza, Travis Fanning, Rose Franco, Pete Martinez, Ralph McMullen, Freddy Moron, Leticia Q. Munoz, Robin Orchard, Alan Pilgrim, Benny Puente, Allie Reason, Bonnie Schendel, Florette E. Spires, Garrett Tindol and Kelea Villanueva.