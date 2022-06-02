Accessible motocross for all ages grows closer as Hidden Oak Motocross, a non-profit motocross organization, enters into the next stage of its development with a fundraiser on June 4.
Hidden Oak has partnered with BTX Crossfit. BTX is allowing Hidden Oak to use its building as the venue for the fundraiser. Along with BTX, Hidden Oak is also working with Soul Burgers, a new restaurant operating out of George West. Soul Burgers will be catering the event.
Attendees will also be enjoying live music, a raffle, a water slide and a silent auction at the event. Items available will include a fire pit, rental equipment and a custom engraved wood sign. More items will be added to the lineup as the date approaches.
Fifty people have already purchased tickets for the event. However, there will not be a limit to how many people are allowed into the venue.
According to Lee Patttison, the head of Hidden Oak Motocross, the fundraiser will allow them to make land improvements. It will also help pay for insurance.
Pattison plans to fence off the portion of his property that will be used for the track. He hopes to separate his residence from the track and donate the rest to Hidden Oak.
Pattison is calling this an inaugural fundraiser. He hopes to hold more annual fundraisers in the future.
Tickets are already on sale for the fundraiser. They can be purchased at BTX Crossfit, the Blue Ribbon Country Store and Whitewater Equipment in George West.
