Avrian Mendez, a local physician assistant with the University of Texas Medical Branch - Correctional Managed Care (CMC) Division has been awarded medical provider of the year from the University of Texas Medical Branch CMC Division. Mendez, a Beeville native and graduate of A.C. Jones High School, is proud to be able to represent the CMC Division.
The CMC Division is designed to provide medical care for inmates throughout Texas. According to the University of Texas Medical Branch website, it offers medical, dental and health services to more than 126,000 patients. This is close to 80% of Texas’ inmate population.“CMC is also among the world’s leaders in telemedicine and electronic medical records application,” stated the University of Texas Medical Branch CMC website.
Mendez has been in healthcare since his days in the army, where he served as a combat medic. Upon leaving the army, he entered into healthcare full-time in 2007. Mendez knew he had a passion for healthcare at the age of 17. According to Mendez, he always knew that the medical field was where he belonged.
“I worked part time for the prison system and then went to school where I graduated from the University of Texas Pan American 2007,” said Mendez.
Mendez attributes much of his success to the support of God and Mendez’ wife Lori Mendez. He also relies on his nursing and support staff, as well as the other providers.
“It’s kind of a team award,” said Mendez. “No one can just get it on their own. It takes a village.”
After graduation, Avrian worked in Ortho for a year before transferring to his hometown of Beeville at the end of 2007. Mendez has been practicing medicine in Beeville ever since.
Now that he has received this award, Avrian plans to continue improving his medical practice. Avrian mainly works out of the nearby Garza units, however he does travel around the area as needed.
While Avrian spends much of his time working for the University of Texas Medical Branch - CMC Division, he also works within the community as a little league softball coach. He has been a coach for the past four years.
According to Avrian, he got into coaching once his daughter began playing the sport. From there, Avrian stepped up to help support his daughter and the team as a coach.
Avrian views being able to take care of people as a great gift. Most of all, he appreciates being able to help the prisoners he provides healthcare to.
“Here I get to see everything,” said Mendez. “I treat everything from emergencies to everyday colds and bumps, HIV, Hepatitis and diabetes. I like this because you get to really use your skill and knowledge.”
While Avrian is proud to achieve this recognition, he looks forward to improving his practice as he continues to provide healthcare to the area inmates.
