Monster Protein blends the best elements of a protein bar, a clubhouse and even a bakery to forge one of the most unique new businesses in Beeville, a one-stop shop for those who enjoy a splash of sweetness in their muscle milk.
“Monster Protein is primarily focused on protein,” Jacob Maldonado, owner and founder of Monster Protein, told the Bee-Picayune. “Protein shakes, protein donuts, protein waffles and also specializing in KETO sweets.”
Maldonado clearly knows his stuff. He’s been a personal trainer on the side of his main business, delivering for UPS, for years now – it’s been that experience, of helping people get fit and healthy, that’s served to inspire his new venture. When at last a building became available in Beeville, he sprang at the opportunity to carry on what has become a family tradition.
“I come from a long line of business owners in my family, primarily a trucking company and a few other small businesses in Karnes City where I come from,” Maldonado said. “I grew up around it.”
Though he comes from Karnes City, Maldonado’s drawn to the prospect of bigger opportunities and a bigger customer base in Beeville. Like any good workout routine, Maldonado’s focused first and foremost on the fundamentals: providing a quality product for his customers.
“It’s a lot of work, a lot of hoops I had to jump through,” Maldonado said. “It’s very challenging and recipes, trying to get everything where …. I can serve the people well.”
His recipes are of his own design, born out of experimenting with various protein-heavy shakes and confectionaries in his home kitchen.
“As far as protein-wise, I’ve always been stuck on a certain brand that’s high-quality,” Maldonado said. “Flavor-wise was a concentration area, coming up with unique names … flavors that people would actually like and become accustomed to.”
Donuts were the trickiest, he said, to get that perfect balance of taste and nutrition that his customers crave.
“These are a lot different from your regular donuts, because they’re not fried,” Maldonado said. “There’s nothing with grease in there, it’s all baked.”
Maldonado sets himself apart from other nutrition stores in town with his emphasis on a fun, youthful atmosphere and quality goods, from shakes to peach cobbler. It’s a place you could go in to quickly grab some protein for your day, or a place to savor your meal while enjoying the vibe.
“I came up with a pretty clever waiting room, game room, so I have a couple arcade games there, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter, and I also have a foosball table,” Maldonado said. “It’s across the street from the high school, so I had to get something eye-catching, a place you want to hang out.”
With colorful names for his products, like Monkey Shake – with bananas, vanilla protein, a little bit of cinnamon – or Choc-a-holic, made with bananas, chocolate protein and cocoa powder, there’s a lot to enjoy about the colorful creations Maldonado is serving up.
“You can’t even taste (the protein). It’s the way I blend it,” he said. “I use fresh ingredients.”
By his side all the while as he’s worked to bring Monster Protein to life has been his family, who have served as taste-testers and as a source of encouragement and support.
“My mom and my dad, for sure,” Maldonado said. “My mom really pushed me as far as motivating me, she’s also helped me and she’s a really good baker. Expert is on the low side of how good a baker she is. My dad (helped) on the business-side. Locally, I’d like to thank CC’s, Criste Bleibdrey, she was a really big help…she basically pointed me in the right direction, as far as business-wise. She made it really easy for me.”