Full Circle Village, an antique store in Beeville, has been facing an increased number of thefts from the store. Valkena Whorton, the manager at Full Circle Village, took to Facebook to explain the situation and warn the perpetrators away from stepping foot in the store again.
“We have you on camera, and we have your name,” Whorton said in her Facebook post. “... you and all the others cut from the same tattered cloth ... are absolutely no longer welcome in our store.”
According to Karen West, the owner of the store, they have always had a theft issue “like any store.”
However, in the last two months, the theft attempts have become more brazen.
“That’s why we decided to put the post out there, because these are adults that are doing this,” said West. “It’s not the kids. It’s getting a little brazen. ... Maybe the people that are doing this will see it and know ‘whoops, they’re onto me so we don’t want to go back there.’”
According to Whorton, the catalyst for this post came after a repeat offender pulled a trick for a second time. The customer had switched the price tags on two objects, getting the object for far cheaper than it should have sold for. This same person also pulled this same trick back in November 2021.
Along with the initial woman, Whorton also mentioned in the post an elderly man who put knives down his pant legs as well as another person who tag swaps paintings.
Full Circle Village has cameras all throughout the store. Whorton and West both note that none of the cameras around the shop are dummy cameras.
By going through the footage, they were able to find the moment when the illegal activity took place.
“It’s an uncomfortable situation,” said Whorton. “It’s a small amount but now she’s established a pattern. It’s not a one off, she does this on purpose. The thing about social media and the modern age is you can find just about anyone on Facebook.”
Whorton was able to find out who the thief was due to the fact that she paid with a credit card.
Whorton and West have decided against releasing the names of the thieves, instead warning them to stay away from the store in the future. Whorton and West do not wish to ruin anyone’s lives over these actions.
However, they do plan on letting other businesses know about these individuals so they can be watched with a keen eye. Furthermore, if the thieves they identify return to the store, Whorton and West plan to call the police for trespassing so they may be escorted from the premises.
“This is not a big corporation,” said West. “We aren’t Walmart. We don’t write off thousands of dollars a year in shrinkage. When people come in and steal, they’re stealing from individuals.”
After taking to Facebook, Whorton was proud to see the support they received from the community.
Although Full Circle Village strives to maintain a fun and friendly atmosphere in the store, Whorton and West say they will not abide by thieves.
“We want our customers to come in and enjoy themselves,” said West. “... We allow everybody and we welcome everybody.”
