Bee County’s agricultural youth took the national spotlight this past week.
Along with their peers, the Bee County leg of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service celebrated National 4-H Week from Oct. 3-9, taking part in several group activities.
One activity was a group trip for local youth involved with the Bee County 4-H program, going to a Bee County Commissioners Court meeting on Sept. 27. Sticking through nearly two hours of the long meeting, the 4-H students got a taste of what local government officials go through in decision-making processes.
One of the representatives, Abby Brown, thanked the court for recognizing National 4-H Week across the county. She noted that the 4-H program has helped her and others learn about the four core tenants of 4-H: head, heart, hands and health. She also stated that the success of the Bee County program and other 4-H programs is due to the more than 550,000 participants statewide. Participants range from ages 8-19, coming from diverse backgrounds. As Brown put it, they “truly represent a cross-section of the state.”
“(Program members) acquire knowledge, life skills, and enable them to become ... productive and contributing members of our society.”
On top of approving the recognition of National 4-H Week, the Bee County court also approved of the program flying a special 4-H flag outside Beeville’s Justice Center building.
Overseeing the Bee County 4-H program are County Extension Agent Landen Gulick and office manager Kathy Ball. On top of 4-H duties, the duo provides consultation and educational programs in the areas of livestock, crops, and forage production. They also help provide certification training sessions for the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) private pesticide applicator license.
The next event for the 4-H program is the Coastal Bend Classic youth livestock clinic and show. The Dec. 3-4 show at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds will feature livestock judging and special showmanship exhibitions.
For more information on Bee County 4-H programs, contact the office at 361-621-1552.
