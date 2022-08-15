The potential Beeville Dog Park is taking its next step and it needs the help of Beeville residents throughout August to make things go smoothly.
According to Dara Carrillo, the admin for the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page, she is trying to get her hands on the Petsafe Bark for Your Park grant. This grant will be provided to the winners of a contest. Each day in August, people can vote for the dog park they feel should receive this grant.
According to Carrillo, John Benson, the Beeville city manager, helped her by having the city apply for the grant on her behalf. The grant has to go to a municipality or a non-profit. Carrillo has needed the city’s help, as she has not set up a nonprofit organization for the dog park.
“This is a grant that nine communities around the United States can win up to $25,000 to build a park,” said Carrillo. “We need everyone to rally together to make this happen.”
Carrillo has previously spoken about the grant in June, making sure that people are aware of it. Since the start of August, she has shared the link for the contest on the Beeville, TX Wants a Dog Park! Facebook page. She is also going to different businesses to hand out flyers. The flyers will have a QR code that leads to the grant website.
“This could mean so much for our dog park, up to $25,000,” said Carrillo. “I know nowadays that money doesn’t go very far when it comes to construction costs but in collaboration with the city in preparing the space and getting the materials, I think this could really get us far into phase one.”
Carrillo said phase one consisted of prepping the space, plumbing water sources and setting up light fixtures.
Carrillo said that if her group does not win the grant, it will just double down on fundraising efforts in conjunction with Beeville Main Street.
“We are in the plans of finalizing some October and November fundraising events like a 5K costume run, a turkey shoot, dog races, dog photo contests,” said Carrillo. “Anything and everything you can think of. We’ll just have to continue to do fundraising and just pray and hope for some big sponsors to come through because we are open to big corporate sponsors to help us get a dent in our budget goals.”
People can vote for the Beeville dog park daily at barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/beeville-tx/.
“Please vote and share with everyone you know,” said Carrillo. “... The more we share in our social media and in person networks, the more the word will get out there. You don’t need to be from Beeville to vote for this grant. We just need to rally as many people as possible. There’s a lot of competition around the U.S. to win this grant.”
