Goliad County commissioners unanimously approved an interlocal cooperation agreement between counties and cities associated with the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Lone Star Task Force law enforcement services during their meeting on March 27.
The agreement involves the GCSO and 21 other law enforcement agencies, including sheriff’s offices of Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Gonzales, Jackson, Kleberg, Live Oak, McMullen Refugio, San Patricio, Wharton, Wilson and Zapata counties.
“It’s a formality between the counties stating that we will provide and help each other with regards to Operation Lone Star that’s funded by the governor,” Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd told the court.
The state pays the salaries for an Operation Lone Star commander and four deputies stationed in Goliad County. OLS funds also provide equipment and supplies, according to Boyd.
Pct. 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards asked Boyd who would be responsible for insurance of officers injured or killed in another county.
“If I send my guys to Beeville and they get hurt, Goliad County is still responsible for paying all the benefits to those individuals,” Boyd said.
“Goliad County does,” Edwards replied. “Not the governor?”
“That’s correct,” Boyd answered. “Of course, the county has insurance through the Texas Association of Counties, so the county is not going to pay for it. .. If I go to Beeville today and get shot, you’re not going to have to cut a check for it. TAC will have to cut a check for it, because that’s how it works. That’s what insurance is for.”
Boyd also informed the court that Caleb Brashears had been promoted to Operations Lone Star commander. Brashears follows John Davis, who died on March 6.