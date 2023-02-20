A long line of horses and covered wagons make their way slowly along the South Texas landscape, racing the lengthening shadows on their way to shelter for the night.
They are escorted by some law enforcement vehicles, which help keep the passing automobile traffic out of their way.
Indeed, it is the 64th annual South Texas Trail Ride, where some sixty-odd riders and their wagons took part in a 150-mile journey from Edroy to San Antonio.
“It keeps the cowboy tradition alive. Getting out there during the week-long ride, traveling town to town, seeing and meeting tons of people,”Lisa Jendrzey-Barnhill, recording secretary for the trail ride, told the Bee-Picayune. “Just getting back to nature. When you ride a horse, where we start … all the way to San Antonio, that’s 150 miles and you get to see all sorts of great countryside. It’s a great experience.”
The ride began at the Edcot Gin in Edroy and the riders hit the dusty trail bright and early on Friday. Feb. 3, moving from Edroy to Tynan; then Tynan to Beeville on February 4, where these pictures were taken. The riders blew off some steam with a dance at the Grand in Beeville, with the featured band “Texas Bloodline” before getting up early once again to keep on going.
It’s an event that often spans generations, according to Jendrzey-Barnhill.
“There’ve been families…probably at least four generations of families that are here,” she said.
The ride came to an end at the Junior Livestock Grounds in San Antonio on February 10, with the 74th Annual Stock Show and Rodeo happening the following day.