The Margaret Moser Memorial Lenten Luncheon Series at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church opens Tuesday, March 8, with a presentation by dramatist Sam Gilliam of San Antonio.
The ecumenical outreach was begun in 1970 by Moser and is co-sponsored by the women of St. Philip’s (March 8), First Presbyterian (March 15), First United Methodist (March 22), Faith Lutheran (March 29) and St. Joseph’s (April 5) churches.
Each event begins with a box lunch served from 11:30 a.m. until noon. The program will begin by 12:05 and end by 1 p.m. The cost is $5 per program or $20 for the series. Men are also encouraged to attend.
Presentations this year include Sam Carter Gilliam of San Antonio for St. Philip’s, March 8; David Tiner for First Presbyterian, March 15; FUMC Pastor Adrienne Zermeno, March 22; Faith Lutheran Pastor Gary Conklin, March 29; and St. Joseph’s Deacon Santos Jones, April 5.
Reservations may be made by calling the St. Philip’s office, 358-2730, or emailing churchoffice@saintphilipsbeeville.com no later than the Friday afternoon preceding each luncheon. Those who make series reservations only need to call for the first luncheon and will be automatically included in the next four. If the secretary is not available, the caller may leave a reservation by voicemail message.
For the March 8 program, Sam Carter Gilliam of San Antonio will make a dramatic presentation about a woman of the Bible.
Gilliam loves a good story. She learned at an early age that good stories never lecture at us or preach to us; good stories simply invite us into their worlds. And what we experience there is up to us.
She never thought her theatrical training and her passion for story would ever intersect with her curiosity for all things spiritual. But they did. She has a growing collection of story portraits of women of the bible. Some women we know and some we’ve never met before; nevertheless, Gilliam always hopes to challenge our assumptions of what we think we know about these women and their stories.
A member of the Episcopal Church of Reconciliation, Gilliam lives in San Antonio with her husband, Steve. They’ve been partners in life and theatrical scenic design for almost 40 years. Happily retired from teaching careers at Trinity University, they still enjoy making art – for one is never too old for doing what you truly love.
Information submitted by Kay Cude Past