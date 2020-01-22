Mail thief strikes Papalote

PAPALOTE – Investigators with the Bee County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a woman who stole mail from a mailbox here.
The victim, Amanda Ramirez, said the incident occurred Jan. 8 at around 4:25 p.m. and that the crime was captured on her surveillance camera.
Still images show a woman accompanied by a small tan dog in a white Chevrolet Tahoe driving up to the mailbox, reaching in and removing the mail before driving off. Ramirez took to Facebook to share the pictures.
“We are thankful to the community, who shared my post over 400 times and have actively been on the lookout for the thief,” she said.
Patrol Lt. Derek Franco of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown why the suspect selected this particular mailbox, and there have been no other reports of mail theft in the county.
Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers at 361-362-0206. Callers will not be asked for their names and cash rewards are given for tips that lead to an arrest.
William J. Gibbs Jr. is a reporter at the Bee-Picayune and can be reached at 343-5220, or at reporter@mySouTex.com.