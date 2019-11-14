BEEVILLE – Turkey and stuffing. Cakes and pies. We both crave and dread the holidays because of all the treats we encounter at our celebrations, and it’s common to gain extra pounds during this time. AgriLife Extension can help you prevent that holiday-related weight gain so you won’t be afraid to hop on the scale.
AgriLife Extension is holding a “Maintain, No Gain” Holiday Challenge, which encourages Bee County community to maintain their weight during the holidays.
“We saw a need for a program that promotes healthy eating, physical activity and stress reduction, because most of us do gain weight over the holiday season,” said County Extension Agent-FCH Jessica Faubion from the Bee County Extension Office.
The “Maintain No Gain” Challenge will be conducted open for the community at the First United Methodist Church in Beeville.
To register for the program, registration forms are located at the First United Methodist Church and the Bee County Extension Office.
The Kick-Off at the First United Methodist Church will be on Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m. A recipe demonstration will take place as well. If you cannot attend the first meeting, you can still participate in the program.
There will be optional weigh-ins for the challenge, participants who maintain their starting weight or gain no more than two pounds during the challenge will qualify for a prize drawing.
AgriLife Extension has these tips to follow during the holidays:
• Eat slowly, because your body needs time to realize you are full.
• Eat mindfully, and really think about the color, smell, taste and texture of what you’re eating so that you can truly savor your food.
• Stop eating when you feel slightly full. You don’t have to eat everything on your plate.
• Don’t skip meals on the day of a big party, where you know you’ll eat more. Just eat a smaller portion.
• Watch your alcohol intake and follow the recommended guideline of one drink per day for women and two per day for men. Drink water or sparkling water with a splash of juice.
• Keep track of what you’re eating with a food journal. Research shows that those who keep a record of meals between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day lose weight instead of gaining it.
For more information, contact Jessica Faubion CEA-FCH at 361-621-1552 or by email Jessica.faubion@ag.tamu.edu.