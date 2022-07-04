Thanks to a heart geared toward helping, Anna Maldonado was named the adult volunteer of the year for 2021 at the Beeville Art Museum.
Maldonado began volunteering her time for the Beeville Art Museum back in 2021 to help her sister, Diana Martinez, during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 winter freeze. Martinez works as the gallery attendant at the Beeville Art Museum.
Maldonado explained that she always loved art throughout her life. She had fun with the different jobs she volunteered for at the Beeville Art Museum.
One of her favorite things she volunteered for was creating Valentine’s Day cards. Maldonado enjoyed starting with a blank piece of paper and turning it into a unique piece of art.
“I’ve been drawing ever since I could pick up a pen,” said Maldonado. “... Every Christmas I would always get one of those big boxes that have all the markers and pencils and stuff like that. Ever since I started learning how to write, I started drawing.”
Maldonado recalls her sister having a similar passion. Maldonado even attended a glass blowing class at Coastal Bend College. Both Maldonado and Martinez had a booth at the Full Circle Village to sell things that they created. However, after six years, they closed their booth.
Maldonado’s father, Antonio Martinez, encouraged her and her sister’s artistic endeavors.
“He’s always been very creative and he’s helped us do a lot of things whenever we have an idea,” said Maldonado.
He inspired her through his own woodworking skills. She recalls him making furniture for her, including shelves and desks.
Maldonado’s artwork is personal to her. While she posts some of her work to a private Instagram account, she does not publish or sell her work elsewhere.
She has considered selling her artwork through Etsy, however she views her artwork as a relaxing place and does not wish to turn it into a job or an obligation.
“I always have this little voice in the back of my head saying ‘If you’re going to do it for money or have to do it for a job, is it still going to be your happy place?’” said Maldonado.
Now that she’s been named the Beeville Art Museum’s adult volunteer of the year, she plans to continue volunteering her time to the museum.
While Maldonado is not sure if it is possible at the moment, she does hope to see glass blowing implemented at the Beeville Art Museum at some point in the future.
