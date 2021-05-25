After shooting at Bee County deputies and four hours of negotiations, Sean Thomas Jamison, 27, of Round Rock, was arrested and no one was harmed.
Reports of shots fired came in just before 10 p.m. on May 10 in Normanna near Colony Road. Bee County Sheriff’s officials said a deputy originally found a vehicle parked against a brush line and discovered Jamison with a gun.
The suspect then began firing.
As additional units arrived on scene to assist, Jamison opened fire on them as well, then absconded into the brush.
A perimeter was set up, closing Charco Road and nearby county roads in an attempt to make Jamison surrender with less than lethal forces, including negotiations.
As Beeville ISD Police, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and a Live Oak County deputy also responded, Jamison continued yelling and shooting at officers.
Angel Care EMS, Beeville and Normanna Fire Departments also responded and assisted with scene management.
Karnes County Sherif’s Office SWAT assisted the Bee County Sheriff’s Office with an armored vehicle and used multiple “less lethal” rounds, including Tasers, to finally subdue Jamison.
Officers conducted a search on the vehicle and found a “significant amount” of methamphetamine and other undisclosed narcotics.
Jamison was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant as well as manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one, between four and 200 grams, and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance penalty group two, between four and 400 grams.
Each charge is considered a first-degree felony, and conviction can result in a prison sentence of five to 99 years and a fine up to $10,000.
The BCSO believes the vehicle may have been stolen by Jamison at gun point from a different location and officials said the incident is still under investigation.
