BEEVILLE – A 37-year-old Beeville man was in jail Monday, charged with attempted murder after a shooting at the Normandy Apartments Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4.
Police Chief Robert J. Bridge identified the suspect as Ronnie Roy Jones.
According to the report on file at the Beeville Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 1200 block of East Houston Street at 3:35 p.m. Sunday.
The person calling told the dispatcher that a family member had been shot.
Officers reported that the victim had two gunshot wounds, one to an arm and one in the middle of the back.
The victim was rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and quickly flown to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline in Corpus Christi.
Not long after officers secured the scene and called for an ambulance, other officers were able to locate the suspect and make an arrest.
Bridge said he had been told that the shooting happened after two men at the apartment had argued.
The chief said the attempted murder charge is a second degree felony, punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years if he is convicted.
His bond on the attempted murder charge was $500,000.
Bridge said the suspect also had been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a third degree felony, and possession of a stolen firearm.
The felon in possession charge is a third degree felony, and the possession of a stolen firearm is a state jail felony.
Jones could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted of being a felon in possession of the gun, and he could be sentenced to up to two years in a state jail facility if he is convicted of having a stolen gun.
All three charges could possibly result in fines of up to $10,000.
Bond for the felon in possession of a firearm charge was $8,000, and the bond on having a stolen firearm charge was set at $6,000.
