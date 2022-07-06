A man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on leave after an officer-involved shooting at the Oyo Hotel Wednesday, July 6.
According to BPD Chief Kevin Behr, authorities received a disturbance call from the Oyo Hotel, located at 3609 N. Saint Mary’s St., on Beeville’s north side at approximately 9:20 a.m.
BPD Lt. Ken Jefferson arrived on scene approximately five minutes later and observed a white male banging on doors at the hotel.
The man, who was brandishing a knife, charged Jefferson’s vehicle.
When the man was within “lunging distance” of the vehicle, Jefferson fired his service weapon and struck the man.
Behr said he believed that Jefferson fired three rounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Behr confirmed that Jefferson had been placed on leave as per department policy while the investigation into the incident continues.
He also confirmed that authorities had recovered the knife the man brandished.
The Texas Rangers, at Behr’s request, are handling the investigation.
More details will be released as they are made available.