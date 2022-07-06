web 7-6 shooting.jpg

Beeville Police Department Chief Kevin Behr (center) talks on his phone outside of the active crime scene at the Oyo Hotel on Beeville's north side July 6. The BPD, along with officers from several other local agencies, is investigating an officer-involved shooting at the hotel. (Photo by Kevin J. Keller)

A man is dead and a Beeville Police Department lieutenant is on leave after an officer-involved shooting at the Oyo Hotel Wednesday, July 6.

According to BPD Chief Kevin Behr, authorities received a disturbance call from the Oyo Hotel, located at 3609 N. Saint Mary’s St., on Beeville’s north side at approximately 9:20 a.m.

BPD Lt. Ken Jefferson arrived on scene approximately five minutes later and observed a white male banging on doors at the hotel.

The man, who was brandishing a knife, charged Jefferson’s vehicle.

When the man was within “lunging distance” of the vehicle, Jefferson fired his service weapon and struck the man.

Behr said he believed that Jefferson fired three rounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Behr confirmed that Jefferson had been placed on leave as per department policy while the investigation into the incident continues.

He also confirmed that authorities had recovered the knife the man brandished.

The Texas Rangers, at Behr’s request, are handling the investigation.

More details will be released as they are made available.

Kevin J. Keller is the content director for Coastal Bend Publishing and the editor of the Beeville Bee-Picayune. He can be reached by email at sports@mysoutex.com or by phone at 361-343-5223, or you can follow him on Twitter @beepicsports.