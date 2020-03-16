Manhunt continues in Bee County

Law enforcement is continuing their search this morning for a man suspected in a Dallas area killing.
Modesto Vences Jaimes, thought to be a Mexican National, was stopped by deputies in the area of U.S. Highway 59 and Memorial Cemetery.
At the time, the deputy did not know of the man’s connection to the Dallas killing.
The man ran from the deputy and a manhunt was underway with several Bee County deputies, Parks and Wildlife K-9/ drone units, Victoria County K-9, Texas Department of Public Safety and Beeville Police were still on scene as of Monday morning.