BEEVILLE – A man who eluded capture and touched off an extensive manhunt in the eastern part of Bee County March 16 is in custody.
Modesto Vences Jaimes, a Mexican national, is being held in the Bee County Jail on charges of possession of 1-4 grams of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1, evading arrest or detention and money laundering. He also is being held on a warrant charging him in connection with a Dallas-area homicide that occurred March 15.
According to Bee County Jail records, Jaimes’ bond on the murder charge is $200,000. He had no bond on the other charges as of March 18, due to the wait for a Spanish-speaking judge to be preside over Jaimes’ magistrate hearing.
According to Investigator Ronnie Jones of the Bee County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Jaimes’ vehicle at 1:30 a.m. on U.S. Highway 181 South near U.S. Highway 59. During the traffic stop, cocaine and a large, undisclosed amount of cash were found in the vehicle, Jones said.
Jaimes fled on foot from the traffic stop and ran into some nearby bushes. It later was discovered that he was wanted in connection with the homicide.
Assisting the sheriff’s office in the search were the Beeville Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens with K-9s and drones, Texas Rangers, Beeville Independent School District Police Department, U.S. Marshals, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, Refugio County Sheriff’s Office and a Victoria County Sheriff’s Office K-9.
Jaimes was located just after 8:30 a.m. March 17, Jones said, when someone reported a suspicious person walking on State Highway 202. He was arrested without incident.