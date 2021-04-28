Voters in Beeville Independent School District’s Sub-district 1 have a choice to make for who will represent them on the district’s board of trustees: incumbent Darryl Martin or former Bee County Judge Stephanie Moreno.
Martin and Moreno are facing off in the only school-board race on the Bee County ballot during the spring election season.
Election Day is May 1.
Darryl Martin
Martin is the current vice president of the district’s board of trustees and has been on the board for nine years.
He’s seeking a fourth term, he said, so that he can continue to be a voice for all of the children in the district.
“My whole thing is just to do it for the kids who don’t have a voice or are just struggling through everything that is going on right now,” he said.
“With my kids, we’ve been blessed to be in a situation where, whatever they need, we can provide for them. ... But, we’ve got so many kids in this community who don’t have that available.”
He also wants to be a voice for the students who excel, he said. And he’s already been that, he added, by championing an effort to raise the academic rigor in the district to a level that will challenge even the best and the brightest.
Martin admits that he has not spent much time campaigning for re-election for a number of reasons, but said his commitment to making sure the district provides the best educational foundation for students that it can is unwavering.
That commitment, he said, comes from his mother, a former school teacher who raised him as a single parent.
“Financially, yes, we struggled, but she made sure I got my educational foundation,” he said, adding that he has passed on that understanding of the importance of education to his own children and wants to keep passing it on to all the students in the BISD.
“We need to do whatever we can to make sure each kid has an equal opportunity to excel,” he said. “... When it comes down to it, it’s all about our kids and try to hopefully provide everything we can to help make them successful.”
Stephanie Moreno
Moreno, who is now the executive director for the South Texas Energy & Economic Roundtable, thought she was done with elections when she stepped away from the county judgeship, but said she was asked by “a few people” to run for a seat on the school board.
“I think there’s just some disappointment in the community on the scores that some of the schools continue to get,” she said, referring to the district’s rating of C from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) in its most recent accountability ratings report.
“I felt like I owed it to our community to kind of step up and be a voice for some of these people who are just disappointed in the direction that things are going.
“We have to figure it out,” she said about the D ratings that the TEA assigned to FMC Elementary School and Moreno Junior High. “I feel like we really need to focus on that.”
She wants to improve the district’s rating with the TEA, but she also wants to be an advocate for the district’s taxpayers.
“One of the things that people complain the most about is our tax rate. BISD accounts for the largest portion of anyone’s tax bill,” she said. “We need to make sure that schools are funded appropriately by the state so it’s not continuously hitting the property owners.”
•kkeller@mysoutex.com•